Cleveland Clinic makes 3 IT executive changes

Cleveland Clinic, a nonprofit academic medical center, made several IT leadership changes in recent weeks.
Here are three IT executive moves happening at Cleveland Clinic as reported by Becker's since July 18:
- Albert Marinez was named the inaugural chief analytics officer of Cleveland Clinic.
- Sarah Hatchett was named interim CIO of Cleveland Clinic.
- Matthew Kull, former CIO of Cleveland Clinic, is moving to Falls Church, Va.-based Inova. He will serve as chief information and digital officer of Inova.