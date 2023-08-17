Cleveland Clinic makes 3 IT executive changes

Naomi Diaz -

Cleveland Clinic, a nonprofit academic medical center, made several IT leadership changes in recent weeks.

Here are three IT executive moves happening at Cleveland Clinic as reported by Becker's since July 18:

  1. Albert Marinez was named the inaugural chief analytics officer of Cleveland Clinic.

  2. Sarah Hatchett was named interim CIO of Cleveland Clinic.

  3. Matthew Kull, former CIO of Cleveland Clinic, is moving to Falls Church, Va.-based Inova. He will serve as chief information and digital officer of Inova.

