Big Tech weighs in on gender-affirming care

Microsoft, Meta, Google and Apple are among 60 companies that published an advertisement in a Texas newspaper condemning the governor's policy to define gender-affirming care as child abuse.

The companies published a full-page advertisement in the Dallas Morning News on March 11 titled "Discrimination is bad for business."

The companies wrote that Gov. Greg Abbott's directive, which requires physicians, nurses and teachers to report parents who help their children undergo gender-affirming medical treatments, such as puberty-suppressing drugs and hormones, goes against their values.

"This policy creates fear for employees and their families, especially those with transgender children, who might now be faced with choosing to provide the best possible medical care for their children but risk having those children removed by child protective services for doing so," the companies wrote.

​​The letter, sponsored by the LGBTQ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign, demanded that the policy be abandoned.