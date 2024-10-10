Becker's Health IT Conference: 10 big themes

Roughly 380+ healthcare leaders from across the U.S. spoke on panels at Becker's annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM event. Here are 10 takeaways from the conference.

The CIO continues to evolve: The role of the CIO is transforming to include not only technology management but also business leadership, driven by the growing demand for enhanced efficiency and improved patient care. This shift requires a collaborative approach to technology investments that prioritizes problem-solving and demonstrates a clear return on investment. Moreover, with the rapid advancements in technology, particularly with artificial intelligence, coupled with increasing cybersecurity threats, CIOs must remain agile and proactive in addressing both operational challenges and security concerns.



AI and cybersecurity risks: As healthcare vendors increasingly incorporate AI solutions into their products, the potential for vulnerabilities rises if these technologies are not rigorously tested by health systems. This lack of thorough vetting can expose organizations to unwanted security risks, undermining patient data protection efforts. Consequently, healthcare providers must prioritize comprehensive evaluation and testing of AI tools to ensure they enhance cybersecurity rather than compromise it. The decision to invest in cybersecurity has gotten easier over the last year, after many large systems suffered the aftermath of data breaches. But the biggest threat remains internal from team members clicking on phishing links.



Ambient dictation: Ambient dictation technology allows clinicians to document patient encounters in real-time by capturing conversations and automatically generating notes within healthcare organizations' EHR systems. Many health systems have already adopted these tools to reduce administrative burdens on clinicians and give them more face-to-face time with patients. However, healthcare leaders said that measuring return on investment for ambient dictation can be complex, as the focus is shifting away from immediate financial returns to decreasing clinicians' "pajama time," enhancing the patient experience and boosting operational efficiency.



Collaborations outside of healthcare are necessary: The healthcare landscape is marked by the contrast between traditionally slow-moving health systems and fast-evolving tech giants, creating a space where both collaboration and competition thrive. Partnerships between major health systems and tech companies like Microsoft and Google are disrupting the status quo, driving the development of innovative tools to improve patient care and enhance the well-being of healthcare staff. Healthcare leaders emphasized that to effectively tackle ongoing challenges within the industry, it is vital for organizations to maintain and strengthen these partnerships.



Virtual and at-home care is more than a trend: Healthcare organizations must adapt to the increasing demand for virtual and at-home care models as patients prioritize convenience and accessibility. Embracing virtual care is essential, not just as a temporary trend but as a fundamental shift in mindset to meet patients' evolving needs, especially given the financial challenges facing the industry, executives told Becker's. Leaders also emphasized that healthcare needs to recognize the importance of collaboration with virtual providers and focus on providing comprehensive care options, as patients are more likely to seek out the care they want, often in home settings.



Technology is enabling the shift to home-based care: Health systems are taking advantage of ever-smaller wearables, such as a patch that gauges a variety of conditions, and smarter devices to transition more care to the home. Hospital-at-home and remote patient monitoring and management programs continue to grow. Many health systems are opting to partner with tech companies that specialize in at-home care to provide and set up the devices.



EHR industry consolidation has its pluses and minuses: The EHR sector continues to consolidate as more health systems move to Epic, with Oracle Health and Meditech being the secondary players in the market. Health systems are taking advantage of the benefits of increased interoperability and having one, integrated platform rather than different EHRs for each hospital or speciality. However, leaders worry that the lack of competition in the EHR industry could hurt innovation.



Health systems are helping develop innovative digital technologies: With venture capital and innovation arms, health systems play an increased role in creating their own digital platforms and influencing tech companies throughout the development process. While big health systems craft and spin off their own digital health apps, their smaller counterparts are partnering with software developers, who are typically open to receiving expertise from healthcare providers.



Online scheduling still has a ways to go: While many patients want easy, online scheduling akin to booking a flight, the technology is still completely not there, health system executives say. The platforms don't always line up with the actual available appointments. But the technology and coordination with in-office staff is improving with conversational AI set to play a big role, leaders say.



Health systems are looking toward AI's next evolution: With generative AI for clinical documentation and in-basket management already becoming commonplace, IT leaders are on the lookout for what comes next. That includes AI charting and additional uses for conversational AI. But health system executives also note that AI is just another tech tool, not a cure-all for healthcare's ills. They also have to be careful about engaging physician leaders to train AI; otherwise time saved by AI is eaten up by the time it takes to train the model.