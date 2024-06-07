Average IT manager salary hits $169,510: state by state breakdown

The median annual wage for computer and information systems managers is $169,510, with leaders in New York earning the most at $213,930 on average, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The BLS report examined data from May 2023 to report on average annual salaries for computer and information systems managers. The wages for IT professionals have been on the rise for the last several years and many states continue to see growth. Hospitals and health systems compete for IT talent with other industries that may be able to offer a higher paycheck. But as a mission-driven field, many IT workers seeking a fulfilling career choose to work at hospitals.

Below is a breakdown of the median salary for computer and information systems managers by state:

Alabama: $141,270

Alaska: $137,010

Arizona: $163,900

Arkansas: $123,130

California: $217,030

Colorado: $184,520

Connecticut: $163,450

Delaware: $196,630

Florida: $164,440

Georgia: $174,710

Hawaii: $145,370

Idaho: $133,660

Illinois: $163,930

Indiana: $139,.580

Iowa: $143,730

Kansas: $168,810

Kentucky: $135,610

Louisiana: $144,880

Maine: $156,660

Maryland: $170,240

Massachusetts: $191,750

Michigan: $156,340

Minnesota: $173,230

Mississippi: $120,120

Missouri: $145,360

Montana: N/A

Nebraska: $136,460

Nevada: $142,150

New Hampshire: $170,140

New Jersey: $205,120

New Mexico: $140,550

New York: $213,930

North Carolina: $176,210

North Dakota: $137,220

Ohio: $164,820

Oklahoma: $135,510

Oregon: $162,040

Pennsylvania: $159,730

Rhode Island: $189,490

South Carolina: $149,900

South Dakota: $164,170

Tennessee: $149,200

Texas: $169,900

Utah: $163,260

Vermont: $156,360

Virginia: $194,230

Washington: $207,390

West Virginia: $151,090

Wisconsin: $155,530

Wyoming: $119,030