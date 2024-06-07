Average IT manager salary hits $169,510: state by state breakdown

The median annual wage for computer and information systems managers is $169,510, with leaders in New York earning the most at $213,930 on average, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The BLS report examined data from May 2023 to report on average annual salaries for computer and information systems managers. The wages for IT professionals have been on the rise for the last several years and many states continue to see growth. Hospitals and health systems compete for IT talent with other industries that may be able to offer a higher paycheck. But as a mission-driven field, many IT workers seeking a fulfilling career choose to work at hospitals.
Below is a breakdown of the median salary for computer and information systems managers by state:
Alabama: $141,270
Alaska: $137,010
Arizona: $163,900
Arkansas: $123,130
California: $217,030
Colorado: $184,520
Connecticut: $163,450
Delaware: $196,630
Florida: $164,440
Georgia: $174,710
Hawaii: $145,370
Idaho: $133,660
Illinois: $163,930
Indiana: $139,.580
Iowa: $143,730
Kansas: $168,810
Kentucky: $135,610
Louisiana: $144,880
Maine: $156,660
Maryland: $170,240
Massachusetts: $191,750
Michigan: $156,340
Minnesota: $173,230
Mississippi: $120,120
Missouri: $145,360
Montana: N/A
Nebraska: $136,460
Nevada: $142,150
New Hampshire: $170,140
New Jersey: $205,120
New Mexico: $140,550
New York: $213,930
North Carolina: $176,210
North Dakota: $137,220
Ohio: $164,820
Oklahoma: $135,510
Oregon: $162,040
Pennsylvania: $159,730
Rhode Island: $189,490
South Carolina: $149,900
South Dakota: $164,170
Tennessee: $149,200
Texas: $169,900
Utah: $163,260
Vermont: $156,360
Virginia: $194,230
Washington: $207,390
West Virginia: $151,090
Wisconsin: $155,530
Wyoming: $119,030