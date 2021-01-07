Arizona website glitch temporarily let general public sign up for COVID-19 vaccines

A glitch with the Arizona Department of Health Services' COVID-19 vaccine registration website temporarily let anyone register for a vaccine appointment earlier this week, according to a Jan. 6 AZFamily report.

People outside of phase 1a who created an account and completed the scheduling process on the website were able to book appointments. Phase 1a includes workers providing patient care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical services and pharmacies.

After receiving tips from sources and anonymous viewers on Jan. 5, AZFamily tested the state's website and was able to book a day, time slot and vaccination site for an appointment. A spokesperson for the health department told the network on Jan. 6 that the website had experienced a technical issue and that it had been corrected the night before.

It is not clear how long the general public was able to schedule appointments on the website due to the technical issue, according to the report.

