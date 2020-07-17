Apple's 9 latest health-related job openings
Apple recently posted several job openings related to its health business.
Here are nine positions the company recently posted:
- Product design engineer, health hardware: will discover design solutions, produce 3D CAD, develop prototypes, evaluate options and analyze shortcomings while qualifying products into mass production.
- Data engineer, health strategic initiatives: will design, implement and manage sizable data pipelines, ML and analytic functions and experimental frameworks.
- Applied ML engineer, health AI: will investigate machine learning, computer vision, NLP and artificial intelligence algorithms; design and implement production-ready machine learning pipelines; co-develop machine learning technology product teams and give mentorship on transforming prototypes into models.
- Accountant, health: will give everyday accounting and analytical support for financial reporting and accounting processes.
- Senior visual designer, health: will work with data scientists, engineers and health experts to develop seamless user experiences by transforming product requirements and user goals into sketches, wireframes and experimental prototypes.
- Senior UX designer, health: will address critical design problems, work cross-functionally with other teams and produce high quality designs, such as wireframes, user flows and detailed engineering specs.
- HealthKit automation engineer: will write automated tests for health software features and develop its infrastructure.
- Legal counsel, health products: will draft and negotiate agreements that bring about the design, development and distribution of Apple’s health technology products.
- Software screener engineer, health software: will evaluate and triage upcoming bugs, analyze logs and address priority of issues.
More articles on health IT:
12 interesting health IT, innovation partnerships in 2020
How CIOs are recomputing IT budgets: 5 things to know
4 biggest tech companies regain their $1 trillion+ valuations & 7 other key notes
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.