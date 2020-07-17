Apple's 9 latest health-related job openings

Katie Adams - Print  | 

Apple recently posted several job openings related to its health business.

Here are nine positions the company recently posted:

  1. Product design engineer, health hardware: will discover design solutions, produce 3D CAD, develop prototypes, evaluate options and analyze shortcomings while qualifying products into mass production.

  2. Data engineer, health strategic initiatives: will design, implement and manage sizable data pipelines, ML and analytic functions and experimental frameworks.

  3. Applied ML engineer, health AI: will investigate machine learning, computer vision, NLP and artificial intelligence algorithms; design and implement production-ready machine learning pipelines; co-develop machine learning technology product teams and give mentorship on transforming prototypes into models.

  4. Accountant, health: will give everyday accounting and analytical support for financial reporting and accounting processes.

  5. Senior visual designer, health: will work with data scientists, engineers and health experts to develop seamless user experiences by transforming product requirements and user goals into sketches, wireframes and experimental prototypes.

  6. Senior UX designer, health: will address critical design problems, work cross-functionally with other teams and  produce high quality designs, such as wireframes, user flows and detailed engineering specs.

  7. HealthKit automation engineer: will write automated tests for health software features and develop its infrastructure.

  8. Legal counsel, health products: will draft and negotiate agreements that bring about the design, development and distribution of Apple’s health technology products.

  9. Software screener engineer, health software: will evaluate and triage upcoming bugs, analyze logs and address priority of issues.

More articles on health IT:
12 interesting health IT, innovation partnerships in 2020
How CIOs are recomputing IT budgets: 5 things to know
4 biggest tech companies regain their $1 trillion+ valuations & 7 other key notes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers