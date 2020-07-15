4 biggest tech companies regain their $1 trillion+ valuations & 7 other key notes
Here's the latest roundup of stories about health IT companies, including Microsoft, Apple and Google.
- On July 6, the four largest technology companies regained a $1 trillion or above valuation again for the first time since the pandemic hit.
- The Department of Veterans Affairs on July 6 proposed $1.1 billion more for its $16 billion Cerner EHR upgrade.
- Microsoft on July 7 announced it was taking legal action to prevent cybercriminals from defrauding its users worldwide.
- Microsoft announced July 8 a new artificial intelligence tool for its cloud platform Azure that allows developers to analyze unstructured medical data, including clinical notes, clinical trial protocols and medical publications.
- Allscripts on July 13 announced a five-year extension of its alliance with Microsoft, designating the tech giant as its new cloud provider.
- Google on July 14 announced a new platform that will allow users to directly access data stored in Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.
- Amazon on July 14 announced its plans to launch 20 health centers in five cities to provide primary care to employees.
- Apple and IBM joined forces with the White House's American Workforce Policy Advisory Board July 14 to roll out a new ad campaign to encourage jobless Americans.
