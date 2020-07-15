4 biggest tech companies regain their $1 trillion+ valuations & 7 other key notes

Here's the latest roundup of stories about health IT companies, including Microsoft, Apple and Google.

  1. On July 6, the four largest technology companies regained a $1 trillion or above valuation again for the first time since the pandemic hit.

  2. The Department of Veterans Affairs on July 6 proposed $1.1 billion more for its $16 billion Cerner EHR upgrade.

  3. Microsoft on July 7 announced it was taking legal action to prevent cybercriminals from defrauding its users worldwide.

  4. Microsoft announced July 8 a new artificial intelligence tool for its cloud platform Azure that allows developers to analyze unstructured medical data, including clinical notes, clinical trial protocols and medical publications. 

  5. Allscripts on July 13 announced a five-year extension of its alliance with Microsoft, designating the tech giant as its new cloud provider.

  6. Google on July 14 announced a new platform that will allow users to directly access data stored in Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

  7. Amazon on July 14 announced its plans to launch 20 health centers in five cities to provide primary care to employees.

  8. Apple and IBM joined forces with the White House's American Workforce Policy Advisory Board July 14 to roll out a new ad campaign to encourage jobless Americans.

