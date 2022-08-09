Amazon Web Services' healthcare leader departs

Phoebe Yang, who led Amazon Web Services' non-profit healthcare business, said she will be leaving her role in a Aug. 5 LinkedIn post.

Ms. Yang, who was appointed general manager of healthcare at Amazon Web Services in 2020, was responsible for helping health systems design solutions to tackle COVID-19, adopt new technology to solve the challenge of social distancing and migrate to the cloud to build advanced clinical capabilities.

Ms. Yang did not disclose a new position or role at another company, but digital health platform Doximity said she would be joining its board of directors on Aug. 4.

Ms. Yang is also a member of the board at Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.