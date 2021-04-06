Amazon's 9 latest health-related job openings
Amazon recently posted job openings related to its health business.
Nine positions the company recently posted:
- Health information exchange leader: will lead health information exchange operations, drive the adoption of cloud practices and solve problems facing health information exchange customers.
- Head of worldwide business development, health and beauty: will drive overall market and technical enablement strategy for Amazon's health and beauty business.
- Principal project manager, behavioral health: will lead the implementation of behavioral health initiatives to improve the employee experience and drive more efficiency in cost management and process improvement.
- Principal project manager, health centers: will work with internal stakeholders and external vendor partners to improve and expand Amazon’s health center programs.
- Security and compliance lead, healthcare and life sciences: will be a regulatory expert for Amazon Web Services and its customers on regulations for outsourcing, cybersecurity, operational resilience and related healthcare domains, as well as execute long-term regulatory projects and initiatives.
- Worldwide public sector solutions architect, health research: will manage the technical engagement and success of implementation projects, respond to requests for proposals, master Amazon Web Services technologies and be a security expert for applications and services.
- Software development engineer, Alexa Health: will help develop technical strategies, vision and architecture to make Amazon's Alexa a trusted health assistant.
- Software development engineer, Amazon Web Services health artificial intelligence: will work with other employees throughout Amazon health AI products' entire development cycle, including customer calls, planning, design, prototyping, launching and managing operations.
- Senior user experience writer, health and wellness: will create useful, meaningful text to help Amazon users complete the task at hand.
