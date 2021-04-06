Amazon's 9 latest health-related job openings

Amazon recently posted job openings related to its health business.

Nine positions the company recently posted:

  1. Health information exchange leader: will lead health information exchange operations, drive the adoption of cloud practices and solve problems facing health information exchange customers.

  2. Head of worldwide business development, health and beauty: will drive overall market and technical enablement strategy for Amazon's health and beauty business.

  3. Principal project manager, behavioral health: will lead the implementation of behavioral health initiatives to improve the employee experience and drive more efficiency in cost management and process improvement.

  4. Principal project manager, health centers: will work with internal stakeholders and external vendor partners to improve and expand Amazon’s health center programs.

  5. Security and compliance lead, healthcare and life sciences: will be a regulatory expert for Amazon Web Services and its customers on regulations for outsourcing, cybersecurity, operational resilience and related healthcare domains, as well as execute long-term regulatory projects and initiatives.

  6. Worldwide public sector solutions architect, health research: will manage the technical engagement and success of implementation projects, respond to requests for proposals, master Amazon Web Services technologies and be a security expert for applications and services.

  7. Software development engineer, Alexa Health: will help develop technical strategies, vision and architecture to make Amazon's Alexa a trusted health assistant.

  8. Software development engineer, Amazon Web Services health artificial intelligence: will work with other employees throughout Amazon health AI products' entire development cycle, including customer calls, planning, design, prototyping, launching and managing operations. 

  9. Senior user experience writer, health and wellness: will create useful, meaningful text to help Amazon users complete the task at hand.

