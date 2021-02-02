Amazon's 6 latest health-related job openings
Amazon recently posted job openings related to its health business.
Six positions the company recently posted:
- Business development lead, Amazon Healthcare & Life Sciences Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning: will deepen relationships with C-suite customers from healthcare organizations, attend and speak at industry events to drive thought leadership, guide the business plan for healthcare and life sciences products and champion business opportunities.
- Senior software development engineer, Amazon Web Services health artificial intelligence: will contribute to the development cycles for Amazon's health products powered by AI, including making customer calls, planning, prototyping and launching.
- Medicaid lead, Amazon Web Services State and Local Government Health and Human Services: will lead the adoption of up-to-date cloud practices and address critical problems adversely affecting state Medicaid patients.
- Account executive, Amazon Web Services Nonprofit Healthcare (Northwest U.S.): must be located in northern California or Colorado to act as customers' trusted advisor and thought leader, develop and execute account strategy to establish relationships with healthcare customers, pursue and manage business opportunities and establish executive business reviews with senior customer and Amazon Web Services Nonprofit Healthcare leadership.
- Account executive, Amazon Web Services Nonprofit Healthcare (Northeast U.S.): must be located in Connecticut, New York or New Jersey to act as customers' trusted advisor and thought leader, develop and execute account strategy to establish relationships with healthcare customers, pursue and manage business opportunities and establish executive business reviews with senior customer and Amazon Web Services Nonprofit Healthcare leadership.
- Account executive, Amazon Web Services Nonprofit Healthcare (South Central U.S.): must be located in Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, Arkansas Mississippi to act as customers' trusted advisor and thought leader, develop and execute account strategy to establish relationships with healthcare customers, pursue and manage business opportunities and establish executive business reviews with senior customer and Amazon Web Services Nonprofit Healthcare leadership.
More articles on health IT:
The new wave of hacking attempts hitting hospitals: 6 things to know
Anthem creates digital health incubator: 3 notes
Michigan health department cancels COVID-19 vaccine clinic over scheduling breach
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.