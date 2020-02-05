Amazon's 5 latest health-related job openings

Amazon recently posted several job openings related to its health business.

Five open positions:

1. Senior solutions architect, healthcare: Will work with academic medical center clients and help them perform medical research and run hospital systems on the Amazon Web Services cloud.

2. Academic medical center sales manager: Will work with large medical schools, research institution and health system clients and their AWS teams to pursue sales opportunities.

3. Academic medical center account manager: Will collaborate with academic medical center AWS customers to conduct clinical and technical overviews, new product launches and customer training.

4. HR leader, Amazon Care: Will be responsible for making healthcare easier to access for Amazon employees.

5. Senior product marketing manager, AWS machine learning: Will focus on helping developers get started with machine learning and contribute by helping execute a customer advocacy strategy.

