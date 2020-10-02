Amazon's 3 latest health-related job openings
Below are some of the job openings related to Amazon's health business the company recently posted.
- Strategic planning and execution manager, Amazon Web Services nonprofit health division: will research and analyze the field of nonprofit health to create a strategic plan for building long-term consumer trust through cloud-based technology.
- Senior manager and category leader, Amazon Health & Personal Care: will create and execute a vision to expedite the top-line and bottom-line growth trajectory of Amazon Health & Personal Care.
- Sales executive for HHS, Amazon Web Services: will develop and sustain a growing customer base across HHS by defining, identifying and pursuing key sales opportunities.
