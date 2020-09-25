Amazon Care is refining tech and hiring a leader to build commercial, public sector ties: 3 details

Amazon Care recently expanded its virtual medical clinic for employees from the Seattle area to the entire state of Washington, and a Business Insider report examined where the company may be headed next.

The report profiled Erik Cardenas, one of the tech leaders at Amazon Care, and he described what he's working on now. It also noted a new Amazon Care leadership position that hints at how the tech giant may expand its health services network.



Three things to know:



1. Mr. Cardenas is tasked with making the network's labs, imaging centers and physicians more coordinated with patient information exchange, which will be important as the company expands its Amazon Care services.



2. Eventually, he aims to create a system that will allow general physicians affiliated with Amazon Care and outside specialists to seamlessly communicate and share information about patients, and patients will be able to keep all appointments and lab results on its app.



3. Amazon may expand its healthcare services beyond employees in the future. Amazon Care has a job opening for a business development manager – employers, responsible for building and growing relationships with commercial and public sector enterprises. The company is looking for someone "deeply familiar with the healthcare industry" who will also focus on customer adoption and satisfaction.

