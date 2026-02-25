UCHealth selects systemwide AI scribe

Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth is rolling out Abridge’s AI scribe across the organization after a successful nine-month pilot.

The health system trialed the solution with 250 providers in 2025, experiencing improvements in patient experience and clinician workflows, before expanding it to nearly a third of UCHealth’s roughly 6,000 physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants.

“During the pilot, providers reported Abridge strengthened interactions with patients, while reducing their administrative burden,” said Dr. CT Lin, MD, chief medical information officer of UCHealth, in a Feb. 24 news release. “This technology allows patients to leave their appointments with a detailed after-visit summary that captures the conversation in plain language and an updated care plan with more detail than providers could previously include.”

UCHealth and Abridge also plan to work together to build new documentation workflows and processes for inpatient departments.