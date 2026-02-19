How many Americans use AI chatbots for medical advice?

While the majority of Americans still turn to physicians or other medical professionals for medical advice, 16% are relying on AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini, Gallup found.

That number could increase in the months and years to come as AI giants like OpenAI and Anthropic release health-specific chatbots.

Here are Americans’ go-to sources for medical information, according to the Feb. 12 report. Gallup surveyed a random sample of 5,179 adults in November who are part of the Gallup Panel then weighted the responses to represent the entire population:

Physicians or other medical professionals at a practice you regularly go to: 73%

Medical websites associated with established medical authorities such as well-known hospitals or government health agencies: 53%

Friends or family members who are medical professionals: 33%

Medical professionals at walk-in clinics or emergency rooms: 30%

Friends and family who aren’t medical professionals: 20%

Medical websites not associated with well-known hospitals or government health agencies: 20%

Books: 17%

AI chatbots: 16%

Social media: 16%

Health reports on TV news programs: 12%

Podcasts: 10%

None of these: 5%