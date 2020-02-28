7 recent vendor contracts, go-lives

Here are seven recent health information technology vendor contracts and go-lives affecting healthcare organizations.

1. Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health will transition from its Cerner EHR to an Epic system.

2. New Orleans-based Ochsner Health System partnered with advance care planning technology company Vynca and the Louisiana Health Care Quality Forum, who have been working together to develop a statewide electronic registry for advance care planning documents.

3. Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare is teaming up with Verizon to explore 5G-powered health technology including connected ambulances, next-generation medical imaging and remote physical therapy.

4. Cedars-Sinai Health System is rolling out a digital tool, designed in conjunction with health tech startup Feedtrail, that allows patients to complete short surveys throughout their hospital stays via text message, enabling care teams to address challenges and concerns in real time.

5. The Center for Healthcare Innovation at Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Wake Forest Baptist Health formed a partnership with blockchain-secured data management startup Fluree to build a data integration and review tool.

6. Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network is rolling out a mobile application within Epic's MyChart patient portal that helps recently discharged hospital patients track their care journey and communicate with their providers from home.

7. Orlando (Fla.) Internal Medicine will implement Andor Health's mobile communication technology that allows clinicians to electronically share patient health information.

