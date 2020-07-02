5 health systems seeking CIOs
Here are five hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CIOs.
Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.
- Northwest Medical Center (Tucson, Ariz.)
- Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital (Los Angeles)
- Friend (Neb.) Community Healthcare System
- Community First Medical Center (Chicago)
