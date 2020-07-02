5 health systems seeking CIOs

Here are five hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CIOs.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

  1. Northwest Medical Center (Tucson, Ariz.)

  2. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)

  3. Valley Presbyterian Hospital (Los Angeles)

  4. Friend (Neb.) Community Healthcare System

  5. Community First Medical Center (Chicago)

