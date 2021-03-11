5 health-related job positions Amazon seeks most frequently

In the past five years, Amazon has increased its health-related job postings, continuing its push into the healthcare industry.

Below are five positions the tech giant seeks most often.

Senior software development engineer, Amazon Web Services health artificial intelligence: will contribute to the development cycles for Amazon's health products powered by AI, including making customer calls, planning, prototyping and launching.



Software development engineer, Alexa Health: will help develop technical strategies, vision and architecture to make Amazon's Alexa a trusted health assistant.



Nonprofit healthcare account executive, Amazon Web Services: will lead and continue to grow Amazon's healthcare customers business, particularly in the health system sector.



HHS programs manager for state and local governments: will guide short- and long-term strategy for growing awareness around and increasing adoption of Amazon's HHS products and services.



Business development manager, Amazon Care: will foster and advance relationships with commercial and public sector enterprises, collaborating with leadership to create a strategy to optimize partnership opportunities.

