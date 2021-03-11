5 health-related job positions Amazon seeks most frequently

In the past five years, Amazon has increased its health-related job postings, continuing its push into the healthcare industry.

Below are five positions the tech giant seeks most often.

  1. Senior software development engineer, Amazon Web Services health artificial intelligence: will contribute to the development cycles for Amazon's health products powered by AI, including making customer calls, planning, prototyping and launching.

  2. Software development engineer, Alexa Health: will help develop technical strategies, vision and architecture to make Amazon's Alexa a trusted health assistant.

  3. Nonprofit healthcare account executive, Amazon Web Services: will lead and continue to grow Amazon's healthcare customers business, particularly in the health system sector.

  4. HHS programs manager for state and local governments: will guide short- and long-term strategy for growing awareness around and increasing adoption of Amazon's HHS products and services.

  5. Business development manager, Amazon Care: will foster and advance relationships with commercial and public sector enterprises, collaborating with leadership to create a strategy to optimize partnership opportunities.

