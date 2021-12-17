5 biggest health IT acquisitions in 2021: Athenahealth, Nuance & more

Here are the five most expensive health IT acquisition deals that closed or began talks in 2021, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review.

Oracle is negotiating to acquire Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR vendor Cerner in a deal that could be valued at about $30 billion.



Microsoft will buy speech recognition company Nuance Communications in an all-cash transaction valued at $19.7 billion. The tech giant expects the deal to close by the end of 2021.



EHR company Athenahealth entered an agreement to be jointly acquired by private equity firms Hellman & Friedman and Bain Capital for $17 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.



Nashville, Tenn.-based data analytics firm Change Healthcare will combine with UnitedHealth Group subsidiary Optum in a deal amounting to about $13 billion. The deal is expected to close in April.



Baxter acquired medical equipment developer Hillrom for about $10.5 billion.