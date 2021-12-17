5 biggest health IT acquisitions in 2021: Athenahealth, Nuance & more

Listen
Here are the five most expensive health IT acquisition deals that closed or began talks in 2021, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review.
- Oracle is negotiating to acquire Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR vendor Cerner in a deal that could be valued at about $30 billion.
- Microsoft will buy speech recognition company Nuance Communications in an all-cash transaction valued at $19.7 billion. The tech giant expects the deal to close by the end of 2021.
- EHR company Athenahealth entered an agreement to be jointly acquired by private equity firms Hellman & Friedman and Bain Capital for $17 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.
- Nashville, Tenn.-based data analytics firm Change Healthcare will combine with UnitedHealth Group subsidiary Optum in a deal amounting to about $13 billion. The deal is expected to close in April.
- Baxter acquired medical equipment developer Hillrom for about $10.5 billion.