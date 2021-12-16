Optum sets April timeline for $13B Change Healthcare merger

Optum is set to complete its $13 billion merger agreement with Change Healthcare on April 5, 2022, according to a federal filing.

In November, the parties received the go-ahead from the Justice Department to complete the deal anytime after Feb. 22, 2022. The new filing indicates that UnitedHealth Group notified Change Healthcare on Dec. 9 of the proposed merger date.

The move will align Change Healthcare with OptumInsight and aims to provide Optum with software, data analytics and other services. At an investment meeting, UnitedHealth Group executives said they were "highly energized" about the deal, according to Forbes.

The move is the largest acquisition the company has made since its $1.3 billion acquisition of The Advisory Board's healthcare arm in 2017.