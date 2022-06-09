4 new details on the Nordic acquisition

A growth equity firm has acquired health tech consulting company Nordic Consulting Partners.
Nordic provides IT services, strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, and enterprise technology transformation to health systems, according to a June 8 press release.
Four things to know:
- Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health's digital holding company, Accrete Partners, acquired Nordic on June 1.
- Accrete Partners has allegedly acquired Nordic for more than $400 million, according to Axios.
- SV Health Investors, a growth equity firm, announced its acquisition of Nordic Consulting Partners on June 8.
- SV Health Investors, Health Enterprise Partners, HLM Venture Partners and Kaiser Permanente Ventures led the majority recapitalization of Nordic in October 2012.