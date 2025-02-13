4 health system CIOs nominated for national IT award

Four health system CIOs have been nominated for the national ORBIE Awards, which recognize the top IT executives from various industries.

The ORBIE Award healthcare finalists, which represent four health systems and one payer, are, according to a Feb. 11 news release:

— Shakeeb Akhter, senior vice president and chief digital and information officer of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

— Myra Davis, executive vice president and chief information and innovation officer of Texas Children's Hospital (Houston)

— Darin McDonald, executive vice president and CIO of UCare

— Aaron Miri, executive vice president and chief digital and information officer of Baptist Health (Jacksonville, Fla.)

— Ellen Wiegand, senior vice president and CIO of VCU Health (Richmond, Va.)

The winner will be unveiled Aug. 14 at a ceremony in New York City.