36 hospitals, health systems that partnered with big tech in 2019

Dozens of hospitals and health systems across the U.S. formed partnerships with major technology companies in 2019.

Here are 36 that announced new partnerships with Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, IBM, Facebook and Microsoft in the last year.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Partnerships are arranged in chronological order of when they were announced.

1. Kettering Health Network and Premier Health, both based in Dayton, Ohio, partnered with Alphabet's life sciences arm Verily to establish a tech-based rehabilitation center for patients struggling with opioid addiction and recovery.

2. Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health tapped Microsoft's Azure cloud-computing platform to advance its public-private hybrid cloud strategy.

3. IBM Watson Health announced plans to invest $50 million over 10 years to support research collaborations with Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital and Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

4. Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, already an Amazon Web Services cloud client, received a $2 million investment from Amazon to test clinical artificial intelligence.

5. Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown, Ky., became the first health system to implement IBM Watson Health Imaging's Patient Synopsis radiology AI software.

6. Verily launched the Baseline Health System Consortium to make clinical research more accessible for patients, clinicians and researchers. The consortium's six initial members are Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System, Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center, Rapid City, S.D.-based Regional Health and the University of Pittsburgh.

7. Facebook's new Blood Donations feature was rolled out in June in partnership with several healthcare organizations, including Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System.

8. Rush University Medical Center in Chicago migrated to the Google Cloud platform to expand access to patients' unstructured health data.

9. Providence tapped Microsoft for a multiyear collaboration combining the tech giant's cloud, artificial intelligence and research capabilities with the Renton, Wash.-based health system's clinical expertise.

10. Apple launched a trio of studies in partnership with several health-focused organizations, including a heart and movement study designed alongside Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital and the American Heart Association.

11. Cleveland Clinic and Google Assistant began rolling out a feature that allows users to receive Cleveland Clinic-approved health and wellness content directly from Google's digital voice assistant.

12. Mayo Clinic formed a 10-year partnership with Google to advance the Rochester, Minn.-based health system's digital healthcare innovation strategy using cloud computing, data analytics and machine learning technologies.

13. Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health System announced a collaboration with the IBM Data Science and AI Elite teams to develop predictive AI-based sepsis prevention tools.

14. Verily partnered with the VA Palo Alto (Calif.) Health Care System and Newton, Mass.-based Atrius Health to develop data-driven solutions to improve population health and care delivery.

15. Dublin, Ohio-based Cardinal Health joined with Amazon Web Services, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and IT provider Virtusa to apply AI techniques to medical research.

16. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Wake Forest Baptist Health teamed up with Verily to improve the health and wellness of senior citizens living independently.

17. Emory Healthcare in Atlanta partnered with Verily to use advanced data analytics to improve cost-effectiveness, efficiency and quality.

Additionally, many of these health-tech partnerships saw healthcare providers teaming up with Apple to deploy the consumer tech giant's Health Records feature. Those providers include Dover, Del.-based Bayhealth; Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health; Springdale, Ark.-based Northwest Health; Naples, Fla.-based Physicians Regional Healthcare System; Doylestown (Pa.) Health, Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System; Ruston-based Northern Louisiana Medical Center; El Dorado-based Medical Center of South Arkansas; Minneapolis-based Allina Health; Wilmington, Del.-based Christiana Care Health System; Knoxville-based University of Tennessee Medical Center; and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

