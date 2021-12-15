3 in 4 healthcare execs trust AI to automate administrative processes, survey says

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Seventy-two percent of healthcare executives said they trust artificial intelligence to support nonclinical administrative processes, according to Optum's fourth annual survey on AI in healthcare.
Between Aug. 9 and 23, Wakefield Research surveyed 500 senior healthcare executives who work for hospitals, health plans and life sciences companies. Below are four more findings from the survey:
- Ninety-six percent of respondents said AI plays an important role in increasing health equity, and 94 percent said they have a duty to ensure AI is used responsibly in healthcare.
- For AI partnerships, 89 percent of respondents said they're better off partnering with a company focused on data and analytics than one focused on technology.
- Eighty-five percent of respondents said they have an AI strategy, and 48 percent said they have implemented it.
- Forty-one percent of respondents said they're excited about AI's potential to improve virtual patient care, 40 percent are excited about its potential to improve diagnosis and predicting outcomes, and 36 percent are excited about its potential to improve medical image interpretation.