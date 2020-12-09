128,000 IT jobs lost in November: 6 details

The IT workforce lost tens of thousands of jobs in November, but the unemployment rate is still well below the national average, according to a report from CompTIA, a nonprofit association focused on the IT industry.

The report gathered information from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to share information about tech industry employment.

"The latest reporting of coronavirus cases, labor market data and business activity is a stark reminder of the still fragile recovery," said Tim Herbert, executive vice president for research and market intelligence at CompTIA. "Employer demand for tech talent hasn't changed, but rising uncertainty undoubtedly affects hiring decisions."

Six findings:

1. The U.S. workforce cut about 128,000 core IT positions in November, and the technology sector reduced payroll by around 8,600 jobs.

2. The unemployment rate for IT jobs was 2.4 percent, below the 6.7 percent national average.

3. IT services and custom software development jobs dropped by 7,600 positions, most of the IT job losses last month.

4. Data processing, hosting and related services was the only IT category to add jobs, ending the month with 1,200 more positions.

5. New IT hiring declined by about 42,000 jobs month over month.

6. The most in demand IT roles in November were software and applications developers. IT support specialists, systems engineers and architects and IT project managers were the next most in-demand IT jobs.

