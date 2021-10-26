11 hospitals hiring CIOs, CMIOs

Listen
Here are 11 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CIOs and chief medical information officers.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
- Integris Health (Oklahoma City) is seeking a CIO and vice president.
- Regional West Health Services (Scottsbluff, Neb.) is seeking a CIO.
- JPS Health Network (Fort Worth, Texas) is seeking a CIO and senior vice president.
- HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) is seeking a CIO for its Healthtrust division.
- Concord (N.H.) Hospital is seeking a CIO.
- MaineHealth (Portland) is seeking a regional CIO and senior director of information services.
- Vidant Health (Greenville, S.C.) is seeking a CMIO.
- University Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.) is seeking a CMIO for its Behavioral Health Division.
- Erlanger Health System (Chattanooga, Tenn.) is seeking a CMIO.
- Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.) is seeking a CMIO and vice president.
- AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) is seeking CMIO and vice president.