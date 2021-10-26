11 hospitals hiring CIOs, CMIOs

Hannah Mitchell - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Here are 11 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CIOs and chief medical information officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 

  1. Integris Health (Oklahoma City) is seeking a CIO and vice president.

  2. Regional West Health Services (Scottsbluff, Neb.) is seeking a CIO.

  3. JPS Health Network (Fort Worth, Texas) is seeking a CIO and senior vice president.

  4. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) is seeking a CIO for its Healthtrust division.

  5. Concord (N.H.) Hospital is seeking a CIO.

  6. MaineHealth (Portland) is seeking a regional CIO and senior director of information services.

  7. Vidant Health (Greenville, S.C.) is seeking a CMIO.

  8. University Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.) is seeking a CMIO for its Behavioral Health Division.

  9. Erlanger Health System (Chattanooga, Tenn.) is seeking a CMIO.

  10. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.) is seeking a CMIO and vice president.

  11. AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) is seeking CMIO and vice president.





Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars