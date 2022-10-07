5 recent health equity research findings 

Here are five health equity studies Becker's has covered since Sept. 16:

1. Addressing health disparities in the U.S. will require a multi-front approach, including data collection and financial investments, according to an Oct. 4 report from the Healthcare Leadership Council.

2. Black COVID-19 patients may have faced 4.5-hour treatment delays due to pulse oximeters' inability to accurately read their blood oxygen levels, according to researchers at Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health.

3. A small group of San Francisco, Calif.-residents — most of them homeless — frequently cycle through the city's hospitals and criminal justice system. The cost is high and the health outcomes are poor, according to a recent study the San Francisco Chronicle reported Sept. 27.

4. Research ties poor social determinants of health and health equity issues to disproportionate rates of dementia in minority populations, including Black and Hispanic Americans, according to the National Institute on Aging.

5. Around a quarter of Americans say insurance companies should be required to cover gender-affirming care, Pew Research Center found.