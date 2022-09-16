A quarter of Americans are in favor of requiring insurers to cover gender-affirming care: Pew Research study

Around a quarter of Americans say insurance companies should be required to cover gender-affirming care, Pew Research Center found.

In a recent survey of over 10,000 U.S. adults on transgender and gender identity issues, 27 percent of respondents said they would favor or strongly favor laws requiring healthcare payers to cover gender-affirming care.

More respondents, 44 percent, said they would oppose or strongly oppose these laws, and 28 percent were neither in favor nor opposed.

Currently, at least 24 states and Washington, D.C., either require insurance companies to cover gender-affirming care, prevent payers from creating blanket policies excluding gender-affirming care, or prohibit payers from denying policies or changing premiums based on gender identity.

At least 25 states include gender-affirming care in their Medicaid programs, and eight states specifically exclude this care from Medicaid programs.

