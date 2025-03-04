Growing insurer restrictions limit GLP-1 coverage: GoodRx

Commercial insurance coverage of blockbuster GLP-1 drugs has not expanded much over the past year, despite growing demand and expanded indications, according to a new report from GoodRx.
Data from 2024 to 2025 indicates coverage of these drugs is increasingly restricted, causing around 6 million people to lose coverage.
Four key findings:
- The number of people without commercial coverage for Eli Lilly's Zepbound rose more than 15% in 2025, meaning about 4.9 million people lost coverage, according to the report. Zepbound is approved as a treatment for chronic weight management and obstructive sleep apnea.
- Meanwhile, coverage for Novo Nordisk's Ozempic, a Type 2 diabetes drug, fell 22%, meaning 1.1 million people lost coverage.
- An estimated 7 million people gained some form of coverage for Wegovy, Novo Nordisk's anti-obesity drug that is also approved for cardiovascular disease. However, 83% of people with commercial coverage face restrictions, such as prior authorization or step therapy, the data shows.
"The increase in access to Wegovy affects a larger population than the decrease in coverage for Zepbound. However, millions of people with insurance still lack any coverage for at least one of these weight-loss medications in 2025," the report said.
- The report challenges expectations from some analysts who predicted GLP-1 drugs would become more accessible as their approved uses expanded beyond weight loss.