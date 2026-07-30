GLP-1 boom fuels healthcare logistics expansion

Demand for GLP-1 weight loss drugs and other temperature-sensitive therapies is driving shipping and logistics companies to expand their healthcare operations, according to a July 25 CNBC report.

UPS, FedEx, DHL and C.H. Robinson are investing in temperature-controlled storage, cold-chain infrastructure and technology as pharmaceutical manufacturers increase production of biologics, cell and gene therapies, and other medications that require specialized handling. Most injectable GLP-1 drugs, including Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound, must be refrigerated during shipment to maintain their effectiveness.

UPS recently announced a $48 million investment in temperature-controlled facilities. FedEx told CNBC healthcare transportation generated nearly $10 billion in revenue in fiscal 2026 and recently launched a life sciences organization focused on pharmaceutical and healthcare shipments.

Logistics providers also told CNBC they expect continued demand as healthcare companies outsource more warehousing and distribution. DHL plans to invest about $2.25 billion in health logistics by 2030, while C.H. Robinson said it surpassed $1 billion in healthcare logistics revenue over the past year, citing growth in GLP-1 medications and other temperature-sensitive therapies.

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