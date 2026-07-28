ECRI, ISMP warn against FDA panel’s peptide compounding vote 

Patient safety groups are warning that an FDA advisory committee’s decision to recommend expanding compounding access to wellness peptides came without the safety and efficacy evidence needed to justify it.

The FDA’s Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee voted during its July 23-24 meeting to recommend adding six of the seven peptides under review to the 503A Bulks List, a move that could expand legal compounding access to the substances. ECRI and the Institute for Safe Medication Practices said in a July 24 statement that gaps in safety and efficacy data for the peptides remain unresolved, warning that repeated injections of synthetic peptides can trigger immune reactions and that manufacturing impurities can cause the body to treat the product as a foreign invader.

The groups also flagged risks specific to growth-promoting and angiogenic peptides — two of which were under review at the meeting — including tumor growth in patients with undiagnosed cancer. ECRI and ISMP said compounding access should only be granted when there’s clear evidence of safety and efficacy, robust quality controls and pharmacovigilance requirements in place.

The Partnership for Safe Medicines echoed those concerns in a July 24 statement. Executive Director Shabbir Imber Safdar called the vote “a serious setback for patient safety,” saying the committee advanced substances that the FDA’s own scientists had flagged as lacking adequate evidence of safety, efficacy or quality.

He also warned patients would likely misread the recommendation as an FDA endorsement of broader clinical use. PSM said it will continue reporting to the public, Congress and the FDA on the real-world consequences of the decision. The group had also submitted formal comments ahead of the meeting opposing the addition of seven peptides to the list, citing a lack of adequate human clinical trial data.

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