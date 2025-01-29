GLP-1 drug approvals: A breakdown

As of Jan. 29, the FDA has approved more than a dozen glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists for diabetes, weight loss, cardiovascular disease and other indications.

The approved indications for brand-name GLP-1s:

Adlyxin (lixisenatide)

Type 2 diabetes in adults

Bydureon (exenatide)

Type 2 diabetes in patients ages 10 years and older

Byetta (exenatide)

Type 2 diabetes in adults

Mounjaro (tirzepatide)

Type 2 diabetes in adults

Ozempic (semaglutide)

Type 2 diabetes in adults





To reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in diabetic adults with cardiovascular disease





To reduce the risk of worsening kidney disease in diabetic adults with chronic kidney disease

Rybelsus (semaglutide)

Type 2 diabetes in adults

Saxenda (liraglutide)

Chronic weight management in obese patients ages 12 years and older





Chronic weight management in overweight adults with at least one weight-related comorbid condition, such as hypertension, Type 2 diabetes or dyslipidemia

Soliqua (lixisenatide and insulin glargine)

Type 2 diabetes in adults

Trulicity (dulaglutide)

Type 2 diabetes in patients ages 10 years and older





To reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in diabetic adults with cardiovascular disease or multiple cardiovascular risk factors

Victoza (liraglutide)

Type 2 diabetes in patients ages 10 years and older





To reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in diabetic adults with cardiovascular disease

Wegovy (semaglutide)

Long-term weight loss in obese patients ages 12 years and older





Long-term weight loss in overweight adults with at least one weight-related comorbid condition





To reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in adults with cardiovascular disease and are either obese or overweight

Xultophy (liraglutide and insulin degludec)

Type 2 diabetes in adults

Zepbound (tirzepatide)

Long-term weight loss in obese or overweight adults with at least one weight-related comorbid condition





To treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea in obese adults

The approved indications for generic GLP-1s: