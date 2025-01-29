GLP-1 drug approvals: A breakdown

As of Jan. 29, the FDA has approved more than a dozen glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists for diabetes, weight loss, cardiovascular disease and other indications. 

The approved indications for brand-name GLP-1s: 

Adlyxin (lixisenatide)

  • Type 2 diabetes in adults

Bydureon (exenatide)

  • Type 2 diabetes in patients ages 10 years and older

Byetta (exenatide)

  • Type 2 diabetes in adults

Mounjaro (tirzepatide)

  • Type 2 diabetes in adults

Ozempic (semaglutide)

  • Type 2 diabetes in adults

  • To reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in diabetic adults with cardiovascular disease

  • To reduce the risk of worsening kidney disease in diabetic adults with chronic kidney disease

Rybelsus (semaglutide)

  • Type 2 diabetes in adults

Saxenda (liraglutide)

  • Chronic weight management in obese patients ages 12 years and older

  • Chronic weight management in overweight adults with at least one weight-related comorbid condition, such as hypertension, Type 2 diabetes or dyslipidemia

Soliqua (lixisenatide and insulin glargine)

  • Type 2 diabetes in adults

Trulicity (dulaglutide)

  • Type 2 diabetes in patients ages 10 years and older

  • To reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in diabetic adults with cardiovascular disease or multiple cardiovascular risk factors

Victoza (liraglutide)

  • Type 2 diabetes in patients ages 10 years and older

  • To reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in diabetic adults with cardiovascular disease

Wegovy (semaglutide) 

  • Long-term weight loss in obese patients ages 12 years and older

  • Long-term weight loss in overweight adults with at least one weight-related comorbid condition

  • To reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in adults with cardiovascular disease and are either obese or overweight

Xultophy (liraglutide and insulin degludec)

  • Type 2 diabetes in adults

Zepbound (tirzepatide)

  • Long-term weight loss in obese or overweight adults with at least one weight-related comorbid condition

  • To treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea in obese adults

The approved indications for generic GLP-1s: 

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals' exenatide, a therapeutical equivalent for Novo Nordisk's Byetta, is approved to improve glycemic control in adults with Type 2 diabetes

  • Hikma Pharmaceuticals' liraglutide, a therapeutical equivalent for Novo Nordisk's Victoza, is approved to improve glycemic control in patients ages 10 years and older with Type 2 diabetes

  • Teva Pharmaceuticals' liraglutide, a therapeutical equivalent for Novo Nordisk's Victoza, is approved to improve glycemic control in patients ages 10 years and older with Type 2 diabetes

