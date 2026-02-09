After industry pressure, Hims & Hers stops selling Wegovy pill

Two days after offering compounded versions of oral Wegovy, telehealth company Hims & Hers pulled the product from its platform amid pressure from HHS and Novo Nordisk.

On Feb. 5, Hims & Hers began selling compounded formulations of Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill, which the FDA approved in December, for $99 per month’s supply. The same day, Denmark-based Novo Nordisk — which earned $21.9 billion from its GLP-1 drugs in 2025 — said it “will take legal and regulatory action” against Hims & Hers.

HHS then referred the telehealth company to the Justice Department to investigate potential violations of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, according to a Feb. 6 X post from HHS General Counsel Mike Stuart. The FDA also said it will “restrict” Hims & Hers and other compounding pharmacies from marketing GLP-1 active pharmaceutical ingredients “as similar alternatives to FDA-approved drugs.”

Hims & Hers announced Feb. 7 it had reversed course.

“Since launching the compounded semaglutide pill on our platform, we’ve had constructive conversations with stakeholders across the industry,” the company said on X. “As a result, we have decided to stop offering access to this treatment. We remain committed to the millions of Americans who depend on us for access to safe, affordable and personalized care.”

Novo Nordisk said Feb. 9 it had filed a lawsuit against Hims & Hers over patent infringement claims.

The Wegovy pill is the only GLP-1 approved for weight loss and in oral form; other FDA-approved GLP-1s for weight loss are injectables. Since entering the market in January, the pill’s launch could be the fastest-ever in U.S. pharmaceutical history, according to an analysis from Leerink Partners, a healthcare investment bank.

The GLP-1 industry, which is projected to be worth $268.4 billion globally by 2030, has seen intense competition among brand-name manufacturers such as Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, as well as compounding pharmacies, telehealth companies, medical spas and other companies seeking to enter the lucrative market.

The industry faces another disruption in a few weeks. The FDA is expected to announce the approval status of Eli Lilly’s experimental oral GLP-1 for weight loss, orforglipron, in March. If approved, orforglipron will be a direct competitor to Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill.

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