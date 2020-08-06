Private equity pushes into healthcare: 8 latest deals

There were more than 300 private equity deals in the healthcare industry in 2019, and the healthcare sector has continued to draw private equity investors in this year.

Here are eight private equity deals announced since July 1:

1. HealthEdge Software, a portfolio company of Blackstone Group, acquired The Burgess Group, an Alexandria, Va.-based healthcare payment integrity software company.

2. Leonard Green & Partners entered into a definitive agreement to buy a 50 percent stake in WellSky, an Overland Park, Kan.-based healthcare software company. TPG Capital will remain a 50 percent shareholder, according to PE Hub.

3. Centauri Health Solutions, a portfolio company of Abry Partners, acquired Applied Revenue Analytics, a Texas-based healthcare intelligence company, from OSG Billing.

4. GI Partners acquired Clinical Ink, a Horsham, Pa.-based clinical technology company. NovaQuest retained a minority stake in the company.

5. Abry Partners acquired a majority stake in HealthEZ, a third-party administrator of self-funded medical plans.

6. Accel-KKR invested in Forcura, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based healthcare technology company.

7. Apax Partners agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in InnovAge, a Denver-based in-home senior care provider.

8. KKR entered into a definitive agreement to purchase a controlling stake in J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical company in India that specializes in branded formulations.

