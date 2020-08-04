11 hospitals return $192M in CARES Act payments

Congress allocated $175 billion in relief aid to hospitals and other healthcare providers to cover expenses and lost revenues tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, a portion of which was dedicated to hospitals hardest hit by the pandemic.

HHS has distributed two rounds of high-impact payments to hospitals that treated large numbers of COVID-19 patients. In the first round, $12 billion was distributed to nearly 400 hospitals that provided inpatient care for 100 or more COVID-19 patients between Jan. 1 and April 10. The second round, which totaled $10 billion, was split among hospitals that had more than 161 COVID-19 admissions between Jan. 1 and June 10 or that experienced a disproportionate intensity of COVID-19 admissions.

In May and June, 11 hospitals declined their high-impact payments and returned the funds, according to CDC data updated Aug. 3. The refunded payments totaled $191.7 million.

Below are the hospitals that returned their payments.

Coosa Valley Medical Center (Sylacauga, Ala.)

Grant amount: $8.7 million

Funds returned May 21

Drew Memorial Health System (Monticello, Ark.)

Grant amount: $8.9 million

Funds returned May 15

HSHS St. John's Hospital (Springfield, Ill.)

Grant amount: $27.9 million

Funds returned June 3

Los Angeles Medical Center

Grant amount: $8.6 million

Funds returned May 28

M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital (Edina, Minn.)

Grant amount: $8 million

Funds returned May 26

M Health Fairview St. Joseph's Hospital (Saint Paul, Minn.)

Grant amount: $24.3 million

Funds returned May 26

M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center-West Bank (Minneapolis)

Grant amount: $17.2 million

Funds returned May 26

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport (Miss.)

Grant amount: $15.4 million

Funds returned May 11

Springhill Medical Center (Mobile, Ala.)

Grant amount: $10.1 million

Funds returned May 13

Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton (Ga.)

Grant amount: $35.2 million

Funds returned June 3

Tanner Medical Center - Villa Rica (Ga.)

Grant amount: $27.4 million

Funds returned June 3

