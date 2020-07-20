Private equity pushes into healthcare: 5 latest deals

There were more than 300 private equity deals in the healthcare industry in 2019, and the healthcare sector has continued to draw private equity investors in the first half of this year.

Here are five private equity deals announced since June 1:

1. Abry Partner acquired a majority stake in HealthEZ, a third-party administrator of self-funded medical plans.

2. Accel-KKR invested in Forcura, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based healthcare technology company.

3. Apax Partners agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in InnovAge, a Denver-based in-home senior care provider.

4. KKR entered into a definitive agreement to purchase a controlling stake in J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical company in India that specializes in branded formulations.

5. Osceola Capital partnered with management to recapitalize Central Medical Group, a Flanders, N.J.-based provider of outsourced equipment management solutions for hospices.

