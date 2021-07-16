Piedmont's acquisition of 11 hospitals needs FTC scrutiny, nurses say

Piedmont Healthcare's bid for 11 hospitals could "give it monopoly power over healthcare delivery" in its Atlanta headquarters, National Nurses United argued in a July 14 news release.

In a letter to Federal Trade Commission acting Deputy Director Heather Johnson, sent the week of July 12, the union called on the federal agency to review whether the acquisition oversteps antitrust regulations. The union said its request is in line with President Joe Biden's executive order that targets healthcare consolidation.

Specifically, Piedmont's proposed acquisition of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Cartersville (Ga.) Medical Center and Eastside Medical Center in Snellville, Ga., "will increase Piedmont's market share to 25 percent" in the Atlanta area, NNU Southern Region Director Bradley Van Waus said.



Becker's reached out to Piedmont for comment. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.