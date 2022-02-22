Outlook positive for Beaumont Health post merger, S&P says

S&P Global Ratings affirmed Beaumont Health's "A+" rating and revised the Southfield, Mich.-based based health system's outlook to positive from stable.

The credit rating agency revised the health system's outlook on Feb. 18, about two weeks after Beaumont finalized its merger with Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health.

S&P said the outlook revision reflects its view that Beaumont Health could have upward potential under its group rating methodology criteria.

"While we have not finalized Beaumont Health's relationship to the group credit profile, we believe it would likely be considered core given its own size and scale as well as its importance as a separate but adjacent and strategic market in southeastern Michigan," S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Suzie Desai said in a Feb. 18 news release.

Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health created a new health system Feb. 1 temporarily called BHSH System, which includes 22 hospitals and has more than 64,000 employees.