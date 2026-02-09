North Star gets state help to make payroll

Ogdensburg, N.Y.-based North Star Health Alliance received help from the state the week of Feb. 2 to complete payroll for its salaried employees, a spokesperson for the system confirmed with Becker’s.

“The department continues to work closely with the North Star Health Alliance board and is committed to ensuring continued care for the community,” a spokesperson for the New York Department of Health said in a statement shared with Becker’s. “Our mutual focus remains on maintaining patient access and safety, and additional information will be provided at the appropriate time.”

Neither the health department nor North Star Health confirmed the amount provided to the health system, as it was not publicly released.

The payroll assistance comes after North Star Health shared plans in late January to reduce its workforce by over 100 positions across clinical, nonclinical and management as part of “broader operational adjustments” to ensure long-term sustainability.

North Star Health also shared in early December 2025 that it was possible the system would miss payroll, cut jobs and programs and close facilities, without the state’s financial support.

The system comprises Carthage (N.Y.) Area Hospital, Ogdensburg, N.Y.-based Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center and Medical Campus, and Watertown, N.Y.-based North Country Orthopaedic Group, according to its website.

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