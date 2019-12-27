New York to launch healthcare price comparison site

New York plans to develop a consumer-friendly healthcare price comparison website in 2020, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D, announced Dec. 27.

The website, NYHealthcareCompare, will provide cost, quality and volume data, broken down by hospital. It will also provide educational information about financial assistance options and surprise billing. It will be developed by the Departments of Health and Financial Services, and the New York State Digital and Media Services Center.

"The cost of many healthcare procedures has risen in recent years in part because consumers don't have an easy way to compare prices at different hospitals in their area," Mr. Cuomo said in a press release. "This new website will give New Yorkers the facts they need to make informed decisions about the cost and quality of healthcare procedures — helping increase competition in the marketplace and driving down prices."

