Texas children's hospital posts first profit

Though El Paso (Texas) Children's Hospital was projected to lose $4 million in 2019, the hospital reported a profit for the first time this year, according to CBS4.

The hospital, which opened in 2012, reported net income of roughly $2.6 million in 2019. The funds will be used to expand services, El Paso Children's Hospital President and CEO Cindy Stout said.

"We're too big of a city to not have a dedicated pediatric hospital and so now it's really important that as we continue to grow our service lines to ensure that our children stay here in the community," she said, according to the report.

The hospital's finances have rebounded since it entered bankruptcy in 2015. At that time, the hospital owed more than $100 million to creditors, according to the report.

