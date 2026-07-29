Lurie Children’s operating margin more than doubles to 11.1% through Q3

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago recorded operating income of $185.1 million through the third quarter of fiscal 2026 (11.1% operating margin), up from $76.6 million (5.4% margin) during the same period last year, according to its July 28 financial report.

Lurie Children’s reported total operating revenue of $1.7 billion for the nine months ended May 31, a 17.3% increase year over year. Patient service revenue totaled $1.5 billion, a 21.6% increase.

Total operating expenses were $1.5 billion through the third quarter, a 10.2% increase year over year. Salaries, wages and benefits totaled $908.8 million, a 7.6% increase. Supplies and services totaled $398.6 million, up 11.4%.

Lurie Children’s reported a net income of $324.6 million through the third quarter, up from $110.9 million during the same period last year.

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