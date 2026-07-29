HCA’s Q2 revenue by geographic group 

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare recorded total revenue of $20.2 billion in the second quarter of 2026, an 8.7% increase year over year.

The for-profit system operates in three geographically organized groups:

The National Group: 53 hospitals in Alaska, California, Idaho, Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia.

53 hospitals in Alaska, California, Idaho, Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia. The Atlantic Group: 64 hospitals in Florida, Georgia, Northern Kansas, Missouri and South Carolina.

64 hospitals in Florida, Georgia, Northern Kansas, Missouri and South Carolina. The American Group: 66 hospitals in Colorado, central Kansas, Louisiana and Texas.

HCA also operates seven hospitals in England, which are included in the “corporate and other” group.

Here is the system’s second quarter revenue broken down by group:

National Group

2026: $5.3 billion

2025: $5.2 billion

Atlantic Group

2026: $7.6 billion

2025: $6.1 billion

American Group

2026: $6.6 billion

2025: $6.5 billion

Corporate and other

2026: $824 million

2025: $790 million

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