Lawmakers may split COVID-19 relief package into 2 proposals

A bipartisan group of lawmakers who have struggled to finalize a $908 billion COVID-19 relief package plan to split it into two parts, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The package would be split into a proposal for $748 million in aid for small businesses, jobless benefits and healthcare providers. The second proposal would be $160 billion in state and local aid as well as liability protections related to COVID-19.

The idea is to move two of the biggest sticking points, liability protection and state aid, into a second proposal to continue negotiations, while passing $748 million in aid.

House and Senate leaders are working to pass COVID-19 relief package before current government funding expires Dec. 18.

More articles on healthcare finance:

OIG oversight saved taxpayers $4B in 2020

Baylor Scott & White to lay off 102 employees, outsource jobs to India

Fitch revises nonprofit hospital outlook to stable for 2021, says downgrades will outpace upgrades

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.