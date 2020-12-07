10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Boone Hospital Center (Columbia, Mo.)

2. Community Memorial Hospital (Hamilton, N.Y.)

3. DeKalb Regional Medical Center (Fort Payne, Ala.)

4. East Orange (N.J.) General Hospital

5. Hendry Regional Hospital (Cleqiston, Fla.)

6. Lake District Hospital (Lakeview, Ore.)

7. Marquis Health Systems (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)

8. Poplar Springs Hospital (Petersburg, Va.)

9. Putnam County Hospital (Greencastle, Ind.)

10. Wadley Regional Medical Center (Texarkana, Texas)

