HHS launches portal for providers to submit claims for uninsured COVID-19 patients

HHS opened an online portal for providers to submit claims for uninsured patients who received COVID-19 testing or treatment, the agency said April 27.

The Uninsured Program Portal will allow providers to submit claims for reimbursement for uninsured COVID-19 patients who received testing or treatment on or after Feb. 4. Providers will generally be reimbursed at Medicare rates for testing and treating uninsured COVID-19 patients.

The payment for uninsured COVID-19 patients is part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The new portal can be accessed at COVIDUninsuredClaim.HRSA.gov.

