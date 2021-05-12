Health system financial results for Q1

The health systems listed below recently released financial results for the quarter ended March 31. 

Note: This webpage will be updated as more health systems release their financial results. 

Health system Revenue Operating income Net income
Atrium Health $2 billion -$17.6 million $279.3 million
BayCare Health System $1.2 billion $119.4 million $256.1 million
Kaiser Permanente $23.2 billion $1 billion $2 billion
Indiana University Health $1.9 billion  $192.7 million $330.5 million
Community Health Systems $3 billion $326 million -$64 million
Erlanger Health System $260.6 million $8.1 million $6.4 million
Universal Health Services  $3 billion  $295.7 million $209.1 million 
Tenet Healthcare  $4.8 billion $520 million  $97 million

