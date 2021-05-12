Health system financial results for Q1
The health systems listed below recently released financial results for the quarter ended March 31.
Note: This webpage will be updated as more health systems release their financial results.
|Health system
|Revenue
|Operating income
|Net income
|Atrium Health
|$2 billion
|-$17.6 million
|$279.3 million
|BayCare Health System
|$1.2 billion
|$119.4 million
|$256.1 million
|Kaiser Permanente
|$23.2 billion
|$1 billion
|$2 billion
|Indiana University Health
|$1.9 billion
|$192.7 million
|$330.5 million
|Community Health Systems
|$3 billion
|$326 million
|-$64 million
|Erlanger Health System
|$260.6 million
|$8.1 million
|$6.4 million
|Universal Health Services
|$3 billion
|$295.7 million
|$209.1 million
|Tenet Healthcare
|$4.8 billion
|$520 million
|$97 million
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.