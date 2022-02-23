HCA, Tenet and CHS: 325 hospitals, $90.7B in revenue

Listen
Three of the major for-profit hospital chains operate 325 acute care hospitals across the U.S.
Below are 15 things to know about three of the major for-profit hospital operators: Community Health Systems, HCA Healthcare and Tenet Healthcare.
Community Health Systems
- Headquarters: Franklin, Tenn.
- CEO: Tim Hingtgen
- Number of acute care hospitals: 83
- 2021 revenue: $12.4 billion
- 2021 net income: $368 million
HCA Healthcare
- Headquarters: Nashville, Tenn.
- CEO: Samuel Hazen
- Number of acute care hospitals: 182
- 2021 revenue: $58.8 billion
- 2021 net income: $7.7 billion
Tenet Healthcare
- Headquarters: Dallas
- CEO: Saum Sutaria, MD
- Number of acute care hospitals: 60
- 2021 revenue: $19.5 billion
- 2021 net income: $1.5 billion