HCA, Tenet and CHS: 325 hospitals, $90.7B in revenue

Ayla Ellison 
Three of the major for-profit hospital chains operate 325 acute care hospitals across the U.S. 

Below are 15 things to know about three of the major for-profit hospital operators: Community Health Systems, HCA Healthcare and Tenet Healthcare. 

Community Health Systems

  • Headquarters: Franklin, Tenn.

  • CEO: Tim Hingtgen

  • Number of acute care hospitals: 83

  • 2021 revenue: $12.4 billion

  • 2021 net income: $368 million 

HCA Healthcare 

  • Headquarters: Nashville, Tenn.

  • CEO: Samuel Hazen

  • Number of acute care hospitals: 182

  • 2021 revenue: $58.8 billion

  • 2021 net income: $7.7 billion 

Tenet Healthcare

  • Headquarters: Dallas

  • CEO: Saum Sutaria, MD

  • Number of acute care hospitals: 60

  • 2021 revenue: $19.5 billion

  • 2021 net income: $1.5 billion

