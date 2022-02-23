HCA, Tenet and CHS: 325 hospitals, $90.7B in revenue

Three of the major for-profit hospital chains operate 325 acute care hospitals across the U.S.

Below are 15 things to know about three of the major for-profit hospital operators: Community Health Systems, HCA Healthcare and Tenet Healthcare.

Community Health Systems

Headquarters: Franklin, Tenn.





CEO: Tim Hingtgen





Number of acute care hospitals: 83





2021 revenue: $12.4 billion





2021 net income: $368 million

HCA Healthcare

Headquarters: Nashville, Tenn.





CEO: Samuel Hazen





Number of acute care hospitals: 182





2021 revenue: $58.8 billion





2021 net income: $7.7 billion

Tenet Healthcare