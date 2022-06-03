Driscoll's donates $1.75M to help save bankrupt California hospital

The Pajaro Valley Healthcare District Project received a $1.75 million donation from berry seller Driscoll's to help save Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital, Santa Cruz Sentinel reported June 2.

Driscoll's is also based in Watsonville.

The hospital filed for bankruptcy in December 2021. The district was approved by a bankruptcy judge to purchase the hospital in February after no other qualified bids were submitted. It offered to buy the hospital in 2021 when officials said it would close if there were no buyers.

The district needs $63 million by Aug. 31 to buy the hospital, according to the report.

Jasmine Nájera, who is on the district's board, told the Sentinel that it's about $15.5 million shy of the amount needed.

