Trinity Health posts 1.2% operating margin in H1 

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health reported an operating income of $154.4 million (1.2% operating margin) in the first half of 2026, compared to an operating income of $147.6 million (1.2% margin) during the same period last year, according to its Feb. 20 financial report.

Trinity Health said improvements in payment rates, patient care volume, outpatient encounters and nonpatient revenue were partially offset by unfavorable service mix, which was driven by lower outpatient surgical volume.

Total revenue was $13.4 billion for the six months ended Dec. 31, up from $12.6 billion during the same period last year. Net patient service revenue was $11.2 billion, up from $10.8 billion. Premium and capitation revenue was $702 million, up from $576 million. Other revenue was $1.4 billion, up from $1.3 billion.

Trinity Health said the 14.4% year over year increase in other revenue was largely driven by $146.2 million of pharmacy revenue, $26.2 million received for employees at Sioux City, Iowa-based MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center leased to West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, $21.4 million in provider tax revenue, $17.2 million in Change Healthcare cyberattack settlement funds and $13.6 million of unrestricted contributions. This was partially offset by a $70 million one-time settlement accrual in the prior fiscal year.

Total operating expenses were $13.2 billion in the first half of 2026, up from $12.5 billion during the same period last year. Salaries, wages and employee benefits totaled $6.9 billion, up from $6.6 billion last year. Contract labor expenses were $141.8 million, up from $131.8 million. Supply expenses were $2.5 billion, up from $2.3 billion. Purchased services and medical claims expenses were $1.8 billion, up from $1.6 billion.

Trinity Health reported a net income of $1.1 billion in the first half of 2026, up from $654.6 million during the same period last year.